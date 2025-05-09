Oostelikes have backs to wall in Grand Challenge
Struggling Despatch side face high-flying Gardens in Top 12 clash
It will be top versus bottom when high-flying Gardens take on struggling Despatch Oostelikes in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash at the Daleview Sports Field in Despatch on Saturday.
While rampant Gardens have yet to lose in all competitions, Oostelikes are winless and at the foot of the log after four rounds...
