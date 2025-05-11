“EP had a lot of disruptions in the week leading up to the game, but I don’t want to make an excuse for that.
The Herald
Not being rugby savvy cost EP, says Toetie
Gqeberha win means Boland now travel to Nelspruit for SA Cup semifinal against Pumas
Rugby writer
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Not being rugby savvy at key moments cost EP when they were beaten 36-22 by the Boland Cavaliers in a SA Cup clash at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday, EP coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
The win secured Boland’s position among the top four clubs on the log and earned them a place in the Currie Cup Premier Division and the SA Cup semifinals.
The Cavaliers, who led 21-3 at halftime, did not have things all their way after EP fought back to trail 29-22 after 72 minutes.
A late try by replacement HP van Schoor in the 75th minute clinched the game for Boland and a prized berth in the top tier of SA rugby.
“Here and there we were not savvy and rugby smart enough,” Coetzee said.
“We gave away a soft try, but there was still only seven points in it at one stage.
“Unfortunately, we were beaten by a consistent Boland side.
“The Cavaliers have good depth and they are a full-time side.
“It was an interesting game because there was nothing but pride to play for from EP’s side, because we were out of the running for a berth in the playoffs before kickoff.
“Boland had everything to play for, and I must say it was tough conditions for both sides.
“The big thing that stood out for me is that our depth is not there yet, and we are busy growing it.
Image: rugby
“EP had a lot of disruptions in the week leading up to the game, but I don’t want to make an excuse for that.
“We had a centre, a left-wing and flyhalf out, so it meant a complete reshuffle in the backline.
“Some players need to pick up and gain more experience, and that is a big thing for us.
“I’m happy with the boys who came in because this is how they grow and gain experience.
“This is how EP are broadening their depth.”
Thanks to their win in Gqeberha, Boland will travel to Nelspruit for a SA Cup semifinal against the Pumas, who finished top of the log.
In the other semifinal, defending champions Griquas are at home against the Cheetahs.
The Bolanders edged the Falcons into fourth spot after their bonus-point win at the Madibaz Stadium.
Playing at home in Kimberley, Griquas scored two late tries for an exciting 31-29 win over the Cheetahs, and the unbeaten Pumas halted the Griffons’ qualification bid with a 48-7 victory.
The Pumas finished the league phase with a full house of 45 points after nine rounds, with Griquas second on 42 points.
The top two were followed by the Cheetahs (34 points), Boland (32), Falcons (30), Griffons (26), EP Elephants (21), Leopards (10), SWD (8) and Border (3).
The outcome of Saturday’s clashes means the Pumas, Griquas, Cheetahs and Boland have booked their places in the 2025 Currie Cup Premier Division alongside the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Western Province.
The Currie Cup Premier Division kicks off on July 26, and the final will be on September 20.
EP, Border, Griffons, Leopards, Eagles and Falcons kick off their bid for success in the First Division on July 26.
Scorers:
EP Elephants 22: Tries: Enrique Franks (2), Jayden Bantom. Conversions: Bantom, Chadwin November. Penalty: November.
Boland Cavaliers 36: Tries: HP van Schoor, Ashlon Davids, Sidney Tobias, Michael Benadie, Erik Lambrecht. Conversions: James Tedder (4). Penalty: Tedder.
The Herald
