U20 Rugby Championship staying in Gqeberha for next three years
Move to expand event which was hailed a resounding success at Bay stadium
The U20 Rugby Championship tournament is staying in Gqeberha for the next three years after the inaugural tournament proved to be a resounding success, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
There are plans to expand the four-nation mini World Cup event and turn it into a two-week festival of rugby, which will include schools from Gqeberha and the Border region...
