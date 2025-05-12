Rugby

U20 Rugby Championship staying in Gqeberha for next three years

Move to expand event which was hailed a resounding success at Bay stadium

By George Byron - 12 May 2025

The U20 Rugby Championship tournament is staying in Gqeberha for the next three years after the inaugural tournament proved to be a resounding success, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

There are plans to expand the four-nation mini World Cup event and turn it into a two-week festival of rugby, which will include schools from Gqeberha and the Border region...

