Junior Boks switch focus to World Champs in Italy
SA ranked seventh for global event and are in a strong pool with 2024 champions England as well as Australia and Scotland
Stung by a galling 48-45 defeat against old foes New Zealand on Sunday, the Junior Boks have switched their focus to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, which kicks off in Italy on June 29, coach Kevin Foote said.
The Boks are ranked seventh for the global event and have been drawn in a strong Pool A along with 2024 champions England as well as Australia and Scotland...
