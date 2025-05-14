SA rugby bosses helping Elephants find equity partner
Watch this space for exciting developments, says EP president George Malgas
SA and EP rugby bosses are working hand-in-hand in an effort to find a cash-flush equity partner to boost the Elephants squad and give them the financial muscle needed to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
This was revealed when SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer visited Gqeberha to announce the U20 Rugby Championship would be staying at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the next three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.