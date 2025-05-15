Players invited to in-person Springbok alignment camp (alphabetical)
Forwards: Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (all Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Eight uncapped players invited to second Bok alignment camp
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named a group of 54 local and overseas-based players to attend the team’s second alignment camps, with Juarno Augustus, Vincent Tshituka and Ntokozo Makhaza invited to their first national alignment camps.
The camps will take place in person in Cape Town for local players on May 22 and virtually for players based outside South Africa on May 23.
Thirty-six players will attend the in-person camp, with 18 players plying their trade abroad in Japan and the northern hemisphere joining virtually, their training schedules permitting.
Augustus, who was named the World Rugby Under-20 Player of the Year after a sterling performance for the Junior Boks in Georgia in 2017, has been a standout player for the Northampton Saints this season. Congolese-born Tshituka recently received his South African ID, clearing him to represent South Africa.
Makhaza will join the Cheetahs for the Currie Cup after being named 2024 FNB Varsity Cup Player of the Tournament, turning out for eventual champions the University of Cape Town.
The group includes eight uncapped players — Augustus, Tshituka, Makhaza, Renzo du Plessis, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Marnus van der Merwe and Cobus Wiese.
Five players — Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane — were not considered due to injuries.
The camp will include a series of boardroom sessions over the two days as the Boks gear up for the international season, which kicks off on June 28 with the first-ever home game between the Springboks and Barbarians.
This will be followed by the Incoming Series, the Rugby Championship and the traditional end-of-the-year tour in November.
Erasmus was pleased with the quality of the group named.
“This is an exciting bunch of players who have all made their mark in their respective competitions this season, and we are thrilled to invite a few talented new players to the camp,” he said.
“They have all made a strong statement in big competitions under immense pressure at times.”
“It’s always difficult to reduce the size of the squad with the abundance of talent in South African rugby, but we were limited in the number of players we could select for the camp, and we are confident we have sufficient cover in all positions within this group.”
Players invited to virtual Springbok camp
Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets).
Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (DynaBoars), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier).
SA Rugby media
