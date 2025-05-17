Bulls v Dragons: 1. Jan-hendrik Wessels, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Mornay Smith, 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Kuyenzeka Nama Xaba, 7. Ruan Nortje (c), 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Zak Burger, 10. Keagan Johannes, 11. Sergeal Petersen, 12. David Kriel, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 15. Willie le Roux
Substitutes: 16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Jannes Kirsten, 20. Marcell Coetzee, 21. Bernard van der Linde, 22. Stedman Gans, 23. Devon Williams
Lions v Ospreys: 1. Juan Schoeman, 2. Jaco Visagie (c), 3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 4. Ruan Venter, 5. Ruan Delport, 6. JC Pretorius, 7. Renzo du Plessis, 8. Jarod Cairns, 9. Nico Steyn, 10. Lubabalo Dobela, 11. Edwill van der Merwe, 12. Bronson Mills, 13. Henco van Wyk, 14. Richard Kriel, 15. Quan Horn
Substitutes: 16. Morne Brandon, 17. SJ Kotze, 18. RF Schoeman, 19. Izan Esterhuizen, 20. WJ Steenkamp, 21. Layton Horn, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Kelly Mpeku
Sharks v Scarlets: 1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Eben Etzebeth (C), 5. Emile van Heerden, 6. Tino Mavesere, 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Jaden Hendrikse, 10. Siya Masuku, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. André Esterhuizen, 13. Jurenzo Julius, 14. Ethan Hooker, 15. Aphelele Fassi
Substitutes: 16. Fez Mbatha, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Nick Hatton, 21. Bradley Davids, 22. Francois Venter. 23. Yaw Penxe
Bulls to do it for Cornal Hendricks in URC clash against Dragons
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Loftus will be tinged with sadness during the Blue Bulls' United Rugby Championship clash against Dragons on Saturday as they mourn the death of former Bok winger Cornal Hendricks.
Hendricks, who died at the age of 37 on Wednesday in his hometown of Wellington, concluded his contract with the Bulls at the end of the 2024 after six years in the capital city.
“Saturday is going to be an emotional encounter for sure because many of our players knew Cornal. Others like Willie (Le Roux), were with him from the start of their careers to their international days,” said Bulls coach Jake White.
“Whether we talk about it or try not to, I am confident that the emotions will be high tomorrow because he was a player that was well-liked. This is a game where we want to do well.
“It would be naive of us to think it will be an easy game, and we must make sure we play as well as we can, looking at the coming weeks. These types of opponents, sometimes, are the most dangerous because they play knowing they do not need to leave anything in the tank.”
White added they still have to be professional and try to win a rugby match.
“This is one of those games that if you arrive thinking you are going to win, that mindset can come back to bite you.”
Later in the day (5.15pm), Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen will rely on Lubabalo Dobela to spearhead his attack when they take on Welsh side Ospreys at Ellis Park.
The nifty flyhalf, formerly with the Griquas, will relish the opportunity to start this weekend after making a few cameos in recent matches.
Elsewhere, Ruan Venter continues his role in the number four jumper while Saturday also sees the return of loose-head prop Juan Schoeman.
Speedster Edwill van der Merwe and centre Marius Louw (off the bench) will make their final appearances in Lions colours on Saturday after immense contributions in seasons past.
Centre Henco van Wyk returns at outside centre after being a last-minute omission last week due to illness.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's clash, tight-head prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye said it is important to end the season on a positive note especially for teammates Van der Merwe and Louw.
“This weekend is an opportunity for us to send off some guys on a positive note and play high-quality rugby,” said Ntlabakanye.
“For Edwill and Marius who are leaving, we must send them off well. They have been great servants to the Lions. We need to put on a spectacle for them and end the season off on a high note,” he concluded.
The Sharks will round off this weekend’s action when they host the Scarlets at Kings Park Stadium at 7.30pm.
There is strong motivation for this game as they chase a winning performance because if Leinster defeat Glasgow Warriors, it will guarantee them third place on the log that comes with a home quarterfinal.
Coach John Plumtree has freshened up his pack with four changes, but retained his backs, opting for continuity and growth of a dangerous and exciting backline.
