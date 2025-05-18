Quins topple Grand Challenge champs at Adcock
Kruisfontein given a rude wake-up call, with blow to chances of defending title
There was no happy homecoming to the Adcock Stadium for Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby champions Kruisfontein United when they returned to the scene of their greatest triumph on Saturday.
In 2024 the Humansdorp side were crowned Top 12 champions for the first time when they beat Gardens after a nail-biting final in front of a capacity crowd at the Korsten Stadium...
