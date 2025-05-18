Rugby

Quins topple Grand Challenge champs at Adcock

Kruisfontein given a rude wake-up call, with blow to chances of defending title

Premium
18 May 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

There was no happy homecoming to the Adcock Stadium for Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12  club rugby champions Kruisfontein United when they returned to the scene of their greatest triumph on Saturday.

In 2024 the Humansdorp side were crowned Top 12 champions for the first time when they beat Gardens after a nail-biting final in front of a capacity crowd at the Korsten Stadium...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Most Read