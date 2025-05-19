EP and Border must become powerhouses — Alexander
This is an important region for us and stability in the area is key, says SA Rugby boss
National rugby bosses are deeply concerned that cash-strapped unions EP and Border are languishing in the lower tiers of the Currie Cup and Varsity Cup competitions, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
SA’s rugby supremo said aspiring players at the senior and varsity levels had been disadvantaged in recent times by infighting at the unions, which had held the sport back in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.