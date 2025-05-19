Rugby

EP and Border must become powerhouses — Alexander

This is an important region for us and stability in the area is key, says SA Rugby boss

Premium
19 May 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

National rugby bosses are deeply concerned that cash-strapped unions EP and Border are languishing in the lower tiers of the Currie Cup and Varsity Cup competitions, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

SA’s rugby supremo said aspiring players at the senior and varsity levels had been disadvantaged in recent times by infighting at the unions, which had held the sport back in the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 May 2025

Most Read