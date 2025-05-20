SA Rugby not leaving EP in the lurch — Alexander
We have written off a lot of money in bid to stabilise the province, says union president
SA Rugby have written off a significant amount of money in the Eastern Cape and did as much as possible to stabilise EP during years of infighting, which included the liquidation of the Southern Kings in 2020, president Mark Alexander says.
An adamant Alexander threw cold water on suggestions that the mother body was content to see EP struggling so that richer unions could use the region as a fishing ground to buy talented young players...
