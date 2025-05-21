Rugby

Elephants ready to fire against Eagles in Currie Cup opener

Coetzee’s team aiming to build on promising SA Cup performances

21 May 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Encouraged by several gutsy displays in the SA Cup, EP are determined to hit the ground running when they face the SWD Eagles in their opening Currie Cup First Division rugby match in Gqeberha on June 14.

After coming heartbreakingly close to lifting the First Division trophy in 2024, EP are expected to be among the front-runners for honours under new coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee...

