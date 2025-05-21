Latsha backs Bok Women for World Cup knockouts after Harlequins exit

With less than 100 days to go until the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in England, excitement is building in the Springbok Women’s camp as they continue their preparations in Stellenbosch.
Veteran prop and national team leader Babalwa Latsha has expressed confidence and optimism as the squad sharpens its focus ahead of the global showpiece in August.
The Springbok Women recently returned from a challenging European tour where they faced an England XV, a France Select side, and Spain.
The tour was seen as a critical step in building squad depth and exposing newer players to top-tier international competition.
“The European tour was great as it gave us the opportunity to assess our depth and let the new crop of players experience international rugby,” Latsha told SportsBoom.
“We ticked quite a few boxes on tour, and now we’re building from that momentum.”
The current training camp features several new faces, including standout performers from local franchises and the national Sevens (Blitzbok Women) team.
The inclusion of players such as Anuschka Groenewald from the Under 20 set-up speaks to the progress made in SA’s women’s rugby development pipeline.
“South African women’s rugby has grown significantly in terms of talent,” Latsha said.
“It’s great to see young players slot into the system smoothly. I’m excited to see them in action.”
SA has been drawn into a competitive Pool with France, Brazil, and Italy.
With the tournament format allowing for quarterfinal progression, the Springbok Women have their eyes firmly set on making the playoff rounds.
“The key is taking it one day and one stage at a time.
“We’re increasing our training intensity because we know the level of competition in our pool,” Latsha said.
“Italy and France bring experience from the Six Nations, and Brazil is a bit of a wild card.
“I believe nothing is impossible if we prepare well and trust our systems.
“If we stick to the plan, we stand a good chance of making it to the quarterfinals.”
Latsha has concluded her three-season stint with English club Harlequins in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR), the top-tier women’s league in England.
She departs after a successful spell that has seen her evolve both on and off the pitch.
“My time at Harlequins was phenomenal. I’ve grown tremendously, and week in and week out I put in solid performances.
“It’s proof of what South African players are capable of when given opportunities,” she said.
She spoke highly of the PWR: “It’s the best league in the world in my opinion. The intensity, the diversity, the freedom, and it’s top-class rugby.
“I had the chance to play with and against some of the best, and I too could easily count myself as potentially one of the best in the world really.”
Though she has confirmed a return to SA, she remains tight-lipped about which domestic team she will join.
Speculation suggests a move to the Bulls Daisies or a return to Western Province.
“My focus now is the World Cup. I’ll decide on my next club after the tournament.
“But I look forward to bringing what I’ve learnt back into our domestic league.” — SportsBoom
Latsha backs Bok Women for World Cup knockouts after Harlequins exit
Image: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
