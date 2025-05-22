Former All Blacks captain Cane in Barbarians squad to take on Boks

“I’ve worked with Peter and Conor before and we know Sam well — they are quality players with a lot of experience, which will serve as a great test at the start of a big season.
Former All Blacks captain to front much-revered team against world champions
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
The last time Sam Cane captained a team against the Springboks, he was left with bitter disappointment.
The then All Blacks captain became the first player to be red-carded (he received an on field yellow card that was upgraded) in a Rugby World Cup final when the Boks prevailed 12-11 in Paris in 2023.
Cane, who retired from Test rugby last year after 104 appearances, will get another opportunity to run out against the Springboks when he leads the Barbarians against the RWC champions in Cape Town on June 28.
The Barbarians have revealed three Test centurions with a combined tally of 352 caps as the first players for their squad to take on the Springboks.
The flank will be joined by Ireland veterans Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray when the BaaBaas and the Boks have their maiden clash in South Africa. This will also be the first time the three players will represent the Barbarians.
Cane has experienced mixed emotions playing against the Boks. In the first half of his international career he often had his arms raised at the final whistle.The Boks, however, became more competitive against the All Blacks after Rassie Erasmus took over the reins.
In a Test in Pretoria in 2018, Cane fractured his neck and faced months of recovery post-surgery. He made a much-anticipated return to the Chiefs in 2019 and the All Blacks later.
Cane first captained the All Blacks against Namibia at RWC 2015 and also led the side against Italy in 2016. In 2020 Cane was elevated to the full-time captain of the All Blacks.
O’Mahony played the first of his 114 Tests for Ireland in 2012, captained the side from flanker and was a member of their squad in five Six Nations championship victories. He also played one Test for the British & Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2017.
O'Mahony will have fond memories of Cape Town, having led Munster to victory there over the Stormers in the 2023 United Rugby Championship final.
Murray, like O’Mahony a stalwart of Irish giants Munster, made his Test debut in 2011, played 125 Tests for Ireland and eight for the British & Irish Lions. The experienced scrumhalf featured in all three Tests against the Boks in Cape Town in 2021 and toured Australia (2013) and New Zealand (2017).
“We have no doubt they will name several more top-class players in the coming weeks, so this match will set the tone for us to switch into full out competitive mode from the outset,” said Springbok coach Erasmus.
“I’ve worked with Peter and Conor before and we know Sam well — they are quality players with a lot of experience, which will serve as a great test at the start of a big season.
“We are excited about the season ahead and, as a team, we are blessed to enjoy such passionate support from our fans throughout the country. We are putting the building blocks in place for the season, which starts in a little more than a month against the Barbarians.”
Robbie Deans, who coached a World XV against the Springboks in Cape Town in 2015, is assembling his Barbarians team.
“We are finalising an exciting squad for the match against the Springboks in Cape Town at the end of June. It will be a blend of high-profile global international stars and other stand out performers from European clubs, Super Rugby and the Japanese league,” he said.
“Peter and Conor have been an integral part of the Irish team for nearly 15 years and both have amassed more than 100 caps for their country and represented the British & Irish Lions on a number of tours.”
“Sam is also a Test centurion, played in the past three Rugby World Cups and captained the All Blacks from 2020-2023.
“All three players' experience and leadership qualities will be invaluable during the week on and off the field and I am delighted they have agreed to play for the Barbarians in this historic game.”
