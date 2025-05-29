Credible overseas partner waiting in wings for EP
Changes to constitution the key to signing new contract
A credible overseas company with big ambitions for the Eastern Cape is waiting in the wings to come on board as EP rugby’s equity partner, says union deputy president Mbulelo Gidane.
A veil of secrecy has been drawn over the potential partner because a confidentiality clause has been signed by the two parties while complicated negotiations are under way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.