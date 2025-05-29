Explosive Grand Challenge Top 12 action on cards
Pace-setters face crunch matches in Gqeberha and Kariega
High-octane clashes are expected when pace-setting clubs lock horns in crunch Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby matches in Kariega and Gqeberha on Saturday.
Frustrated after having their previous game against Progress called off at the last minute, Harlequins will be ready to explode into action when they face Joubertina United at the Adcock Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.