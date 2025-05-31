The Sharks dug deep, some forceful play from the pack, allowed for some slick handling by the backs with Aphelele Fassi touching down next to the posts.
By that stage the Sharks were well in the ascendancy, their bench making a greater impact and it was one of those, front-rower Fez Mbatha, who burst through to give the Sharks the lead.
Munster, who won three playoff matches on the road when they claimed the title two years ago, showed great resolve, with veteran Conor Murray coming off the bench to land a 45m penalty to tie the scores.
Extra time matched the dire first half in terms of quality, with the match eventually reaching its unusual conclusion and ensuring the Sharks have to make a trip north to Loftus next week to take on the Bulls.
Scorers
Sharks 24 (0): Tries — Ethan Hooker, Aphelele Fassi, Fez Mbatha. Conversions — Jaden Hendrickse (3). Penalty — Jaden Hendrickse
Munster 24 (7): Tries — Calvin Nash, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Kilgallen. Conversions — Jack Crowley (3). Penalty — Conor Murray
* Sharks won kicking contest 6-4
Ice-cool Davids kicks Sharks into URC semifinal
Sports reporter
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
After a first half that was an insult to the sport, the Sharks and Munster produced a gripping contest which was eventually won by the hosts in a kicking contest, with 21-year-old replacement scrumhalf Bradley Davids landing a nerveless kick to send his side to the semifinals of the URC.
Last seen when Munster and French club Stade Toulousain decided a Champions Cup quarterfinal in 2022, there was some confusion about how exactly the kicking contest worked. But once that had been cleared up, and in between some lively chit-chat between Munster flyhalf Jack Crowley and Shark scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, the Sharks landed all six of their kicks to win a match that based on their first-half performance they had no business winning.
What it lacked in quality it made up for in drama, with both sides trading punches in a second half that featured five tries.
The Sharks stormed back into the contest after an opening 40 minutes in which, to put it mildly, they were disjointed. Munster were marginally better, deserving of their halftime lead. The only points in the opening stanza came after their hard-running wing Diarmuid Kilgallen got around the Sharks defence, giving Crowley room to launch a carefully weighted cross-kick that beat Makazole Mapimpi, allowing Calvin Nash to dot down.
Jaden Hendrikse had a difficult evening at the base of the rucks. He was allowed no room by Munster, who smartly slowed the ball down, while his passing was sluggish and his kicking out of hand lacked accuracy.
There was also a general paucity of ideas from the home side and the fact they couldn’t bring their wingers, Ethan Hooker and Mapimpi, into the game more was frustrating.
It took until the second half for the hosts to create room in the wide channels and it was via a cute flick out of the back of Vincent Tshituka’s right hand that Hooker was able to dance through Munster’s defence for the Sharks’ first points.
The Irish outfit bounced back almost immediately. Replacement prop Josh Wycherley scored after a sweeping move from inside their own half that saw them shift play one way then another in a manner the Sharks could only dream of.
Then exquisite handling among the backs and a deft kick through saw Kilgallen grab a deserved try to stretch Munster’s lead to 11 points.
The Sharks dug deep, some forceful play from the pack, allowed for some slick handling by the backs with Aphelele Fassi touching down next to the posts.
By that stage the Sharks were well in the ascendancy, their bench making a greater impact and it was one of those, front-rower Fez Mbatha, who burst through to give the Sharks the lead.
Munster, who won three playoff matches on the road when they claimed the title two years ago, showed great resolve, with veteran Conor Murray coming off the bench to land a 45m penalty to tie the scores.
Extra time matched the dire first half in terms of quality, with the match eventually reaching its unusual conclusion and ensuring the Sharks have to make a trip north to Loftus next week to take on the Bulls.
Scorers
Sharks 24 (0): Tries — Ethan Hooker, Aphelele Fassi, Fez Mbatha. Conversions — Jaden Hendrickse (3). Penalty — Jaden Hendrickse
Munster 24 (7): Tries — Calvin Nash, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Kilgallen. Conversions — Jack Crowley (3). Penalty — Conor Murray
* Sharks won kicking contest 6-4
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Sport