Rampant Gardens and Quins sparkle in Grand Challenge
Teams run out big winners as fight for top spot heats up
Gardens and Harlequins continued to sparkle in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they registered resounding victories on Saturday.
With several teams jostling for top spot, Gardens maintained their impressive unbeaten record when they beat Brumbies 41-24 and Harlequins ran out easy 59-5 winners over Joubertina United...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.