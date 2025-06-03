Brave Bulls rose from dead to slay Scots, says Jake
A courageous Bulls team had to rise heroically from the dead to set up a mouth-watering semifinal showdown against the Sharks on Saturday, coach Jake White said.
A thrilling come-from-behind 42-33 win over Edinburgh ensured Loftus Versfeld will be packed to its 52,000 capacity for an enthralling last four United Rugby Championship duel...
