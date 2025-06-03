St Andrew’s seize their chances in exciting win over Grey

In a cracking affair on the Kolisi Field, St Andrew’s College held on for a thrilling one-point win over Grey High, taking the schools rugby match 28-27 to register a rare away win over their Gqeberha rivals.
They visitors shocked the Grey supporters when they broke through for two outstanding tries by Qhawe Madikizela and Aphindile Ngcuka to put them 12-0 in front by the 16th minute.
The match was a fluctuating battle, but eventually Grey found a way through, largely through the magical feet of fullback Meyer Prinsloo, who scored an outstanding try in the 23rd minute as he bamboozled the visiting defence.
That was followed by a pushover try for flank Cody Wilmot, but St Andrew’s astutely created some scoreboard pressure through the accurate boot of Will Stevens.
He knocked over two penalties to make it 18-10 at halftime and three minutes after the restart he added a third penalty.
Grey’s line-out did not function smoothly, with St Andrew’s lock William Beamish poaching a number of balls at the front, but when it did, they were able to drive forward for Wilmot’s second try.
The visitors, however, were always innovative, often taking quick taps, and this resulted in Beamish storming over for a crucial try from about 15 metres out.
The superb touchline conversion by Stevens was significant because it put them eight points ahead, which was just as well for them because Prinsloo was again at it soon after the restart.
Receiving the ball on the halfway line, the Grey fullback swiftly sized up his options and again sliced through the visitors’ defence for his second score of the match.
He slotted the conversion to make it a one-point ballgame, but neither side could add any further points during the last 10 minutes and it was St Andrew’s who erupted with joy at the end. — SuperSportschools.com
Image: ZINTLE MJALI
