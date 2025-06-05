Revitalised Park hunting fourth consecutive win
Strong contenders travel to meet Progress in Grand Challenge Top 12 clash
A revitalised Park team are hunting for a fourth consecutive Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby victory when they face Progress at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday.
Progress were forced to switch the eagerly anticipated match from their home field in Kariega to Despatch because of construction work being carried out at the Central Field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.