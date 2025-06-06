Kolisi bites back at critics over team’s performance

As the United Rugby Championship (URC) heads into its decisive stages, all eyes turn to Pretoria this weekend, where the Sharks will square off against the Bulls in a much-anticipated SA derby.
Despite finishing third in the regular season, the Sharks have come under scrutiny for what many have described as an underwhelming campaign, a label which Springbok captain Siya Kolisi dismisses with calm defiance.
The Sharks, who edged past Munster in a dramatic 100-minute thriller last weekend, are no strangers to gritty battles.
Deadlocked at 24-all at full time, the clash in Durban went to a rare penalty shootout where the Sharks triumphed 4-2.
It was a match which highlighted their resilience and unpredictability.
“I know this is a massive topic,” Kolisi said.
“There are many reasons why we haven’t played to our full potential.
“A lot of people are looking at the results and the way we play.
“We know it’s something we need to work on and when we review our games we see our shortcomings.
“Sometimes it’s only the one person who is at fault at a particular time.”
Kolisi insists the Sharks are building something powerful and they’re not concerned with outside opinions.
“The most important thing is we are winning, and we know there will be a day where we will play well.
“We have a lot of confidence [in beating the Bulls] as our team has done this before.
“We have beaten the Bulls three times this season, but we know all of that means nothing and it will be a new fixture this weekend.
“We have a lot of confidence heading into the match.”
One of the biggest talking points of the Sharks' season has been the inability of their star-studded line-up, featuring up to 12 Springboks, to consistently replicate their dominant international form at the club level.
While fans and pundits continue to question this disparity, Kolisi remains unfazed.
“The game plan [for Springboks and Sharks] is not the same, so I can’t answer that question.
“I personally give my all for both the Sharks and Springboks.
“They are just two different systems we as players have to deal with, but if people are doubting our effort when we play for the Sharks, they must look at our stats when we play for the Sharks and when we play for the Springboks.”
Indeed, the contrast between their club form and international dominance has been stark, but Kolisi argues it is more a matter of tactical variation than lack of intensity.
Last weekend’s showdown was not without drama.
In the shootout phase, Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrickse drew attention after what appeared to be a taunt directed at Munster’s Jack Crowley.
Hendrickse, who cramped up immediately after his kick, was seen winking at Crowley, sparking an on-field verbal exchange caught clearly by the referee’s microphone.
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what Jaden did there,” Kolisi said.
“These things happen in rugby and other teams have done similar things before.
“Sometimes people also say things to me in a game and the onus is on the person and what they do when they are provoked.
“There are players in Jack’s team [Munster] who also do the exact same thing to other players from the opposition.
'It’s just that this time on the day it was heard from the referee’s mic. We stand with Jaden.
“We’re not going to get distracted. The focus is this weekend, nothing else.”
With the Bulls seen by many as favourites to reach the URC final, the Sharks find themselves once again in the role of disrupters.
But if their past three meetings this season are anything to go by, the Durban outfit have every reason to believe.
They may not have lit up the season with flair, but in knockout rugby grit often trumps style.
With Kolisi ready to charge and a battle-hardened squad behind him, the Sharks are ready to prove their doubters wrong, one ugly win at a time. — SportsBoom
Kolisi bites back at critics over team’s performance
The most important thing is we are winning games , says flanker as Sharks set sights on Bulls
Image: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/GALLO IMAGES
