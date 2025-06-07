Bulls into third URC final with win over Sharks

The Bulls have qualified for their third United Rugby Championship final after a hard-fought 25-13 win over a stubborn Sharks side at Loftus on Saturday night in an exciting match between two teams laden with Springbok stars.

This crucial victory that was secured through tries from Sebastien de Klerk, Canan Moodie and David Kriel will see the Bulls take on Leinster in the anticipated decider away from home on Saturday in Ireland.

Leinster eased into a home final with a commanding 37-19 semifinal victory over defending champions Glasgow Warriors in Dublin in the other semifinal played earlier.

Bulls coach Jake White had experienced campaigners in his starting line-up with Boks Willie Le Roux, Canan Moodie, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan Hendrik Wessels.

Also, Sharks coach John Plumtree had Springboks aplenty with the likes of Aphelele Fassi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche in his starting XV.