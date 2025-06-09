Sharks backing Bulls to go all the way, says Siya
‘We were beaten by a much better team in a brutal battle’
If the Bulls can repeat the form they showed to beat the Sharks and also be more clinical, they can go all the way and beat Leinster in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final, Siya Kolisi says.
A gracious Kolisi said the Sharks were beaten by a better team after a pulsating semifinal which kept 47,214 vociferous fans on the edge of their seats at Loftus Versfeld...
