Springboks call up No 8 Evan Roos for expanded squad

By Nick Said - 09 June 2025
Evan Roos has been called up to the Springbok squad. File photo
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

South Africa have called up No 8 Evan Roos into their bloated squad for the fixture against the Barbarians later this month and the July internationals against Italy and Georgia.

Roos was a surprise omission from the original squad named this week and brings the number of players to 55.

His inclusion comes after back row Cameron Hanekom limped out of the Bulls' United Rugby Championship semifinal win over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, though there has been no suggestion the latter has been released from the squad.

The team will begin preparations in Johannesburg on Sunday, though without players from the Bulls and Leinster, who feature in the URC final this coming Saturday, and Bath and Leicester Tigers, who meet in the Premiership Rugby final in England on the same day.

The world champions kick off their season against the Barbarians in Cape Town on June 28, before taking on Italy in back-to-back tests in Pretoria and Gqeberha on July 5 and 12, and Georgia in Mbombela on July 19. 

Reuters

