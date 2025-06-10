Bulls must stamp out wayward discipline, says Coetzee

Stamping out wayward discipline will be a priority for the Bulls when they face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship final in Dublin on Saturday, loose forward Marcell Coetzee says.
The Bulls' hopes of success were almost derailed in the semifinals after they were on the receiving of three yellow cards before they were able to beat the Sharks 23-13.
A similar lack of control in front of 82,000 fans at Croke Park is unlikely to go unpunished by a Leinster side who take full advantage if the Bulls expose any frailties (kickoff 6pm).
The Bulls were forced to defend their try line frantically after they were on the receiving end of a spate of yellow cards before halftime against the Sharks.
“It will not be an easy task for us in Dublin against Leinster,” Coetzee said.
“There are a lot of work-ons for us and that includes our discipline.
“There are also a lot of positives for us to take to the final.
“At Loftus, it was one hell of a game against the Sharks.
“It was physical and both teams went at it and we scored our tries from broken play.”
Inspirational Bulls skipper Ruan Nortje said it was a privilege for his team to be appearing in the grand final.
“I must thank the Sharks for what was an awesome semifinal,” he said.
“It was the bounce of the ball and it could have gone any way and we are lucky and privileged to be on the winning side.
“The Sharks put us under a lot of pressure after we had the yellow cards against us.
“They also put us under pressure in the line-outs, so full credit to them.
'I'm so proud of my team and I want to thank the Loftus crowd for all their support, which means so much to us and we love them.
“It was hectic out there after we got those yellow cards.
“It has been a really special team effort since our game league game against Munster.
“Since then, we have pulled together and we are trying to create something special at the Bulls.
“This win means a lot to the guys and we are very privileged to be in the final again.
“Any team could have been there.
“We are sad we could not give our supporters a final at Loftus on Saturday, but we will go will give it our all in Dublin.”
Bulls try scoring hero Sebastian de Klerk said he was proud to have been named man of the match after a contest that featured many world-class players.
“It was quite a physical battle and we expected that from the Sharks because it was two South African teams up against one another in a semifinal,” he said.
“I am extremely proud to receive this award and I have learnt such a lot from Canan Moodie and we are privileged at this union to have great coaches and wings.
“It is nice to compare yourself with the best in the world, so I am very happy with that.
“It was difficult for us when the Sharks upped the tempo and we know they are a quality side.
“We are lucky to have warriors like our captain Ruan Nortje, who never stops and that motivates you and gives you energy.”
Bulls must stamp out wayward discipline, says Coetzee
Loose forward looks ahead to URC final against Leinster in Dublin
Rugby writer
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
