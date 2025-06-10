Norton to lead strong Junior Bok side in Italy

Western Province lock Riley Norton has been named captain of a powerful Junior Springbok side to play at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy from June 29 to July 19.
The team show several changes to the squad which ended third in the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha in May.
Phiwayinkosi Kubheka (prop) and Ian van der Merwe (flyhalf) have not played for the SA U20s before, and Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Stephanus Linde (No 8) and Jaco Williams (outside back) are back in the squad after missing the Gqeberha tournament.
Kubheka played for the SA U18s in 2024 and Van der Merwe in 2023, while Linde toured with the Junior Boks in Georgia earlier in 2025 before he picked up an injury, which ruled him out of the Rugby Championship.
Grobbelaar is one of the five players returning for a second World Rugby Championship stint, alongside utility forward Batho Hlekani, prop Herman Lubbe, loose forward Wandile Mlaba and scrumhalf Haashim Pead.
Six players who are still U19 have been included in the squad, which bodes well for 2026.
They are Kubheka, fellow prop Oliver Reid, Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Norton (lock), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) and Cheswill Jooste (outside back).
Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote’s selection had been a difficult task, and he and the coaching staff were pleased with the final squad.
“The boys have all been superb in their attitude and application and most of the group have been together since November last year, when the SA U19 Academy Programme kicked off in Stellenbosch,” he said.
“I want to thank every player who has been part of the various training groups for their amazing effort.
“The schools and provincial unions also deserve a huge amount of credit for how they have prepared our players.
“We selected a good group of players who are determined to do the country proud with their performances on the field and their conduct off-field.
“It was an enormously difficult task to cut the squad to 30 players and we all feel for those guys who did not make the final selection.”
Junior Springbok squad:
Props: Jean Erasmus (Bulls), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (WP), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Oliver Reid (WP).
Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Jaundré Schoeman (Bulls).
Locks: Jaco Grobbelaar (Bulls), Riley Norton (WP), JJ Theron (Bulls), Morné Venter (Lions).
Loose forwards: Thando Biyela (Lions), Bathobele Hlekani (Sharks), Wandile Mlaba (WP), Xola Nyali (WP), Matt Romao (Sharks), Stephanus Linde (Cheetahs).
Scrumhalves: Ceano Everson (Sharks), Haashim Pead (Lions), Erich Visser (Cheetahs).
Flyhalves: Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Ian van der Merwe (Bulls).
Centres: Albie Bester (Sharks), Gino Cupido (WP), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls), Dominic Malgas (WP).
Outside backs: Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Gilermo Mentoe (Lions), Siya Ndlozi (WP), Jaco Williams (Sharks).
SA's Pool A fixtures:
Sunday, June 29: vs Australia U20 — Stadio San Michele (Calvisano).
Friday, July 4: vs England U20 — Stadio Mario Battaglini (Rovigo).
Wednesday, July 9: vs Scotland U20 — June Stadio San Michele (Calvisano).
The Herald
Norton to lead strong Junior Bok side in Italy
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Western Province lock Riley Norton has been named captain of a powerful Junior Springbok side to play at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy from June 29 to July 19.
The team show several changes to the squad which ended third in the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha in May.
Phiwayinkosi Kubheka (prop) and Ian van der Merwe (flyhalf) have not played for the SA U20s before, and Jaco Grobbelaar (lock), Stephanus Linde (No 8) and Jaco Williams (outside back) are back in the squad after missing the Gqeberha tournament.
Kubheka played for the SA U18s in 2024 and Van der Merwe in 2023, while Linde toured with the Junior Boks in Georgia earlier in 2025 before he picked up an injury, which ruled him out of the Rugby Championship.
Grobbelaar is one of the five players returning for a second World Rugby Championship stint, alongside utility forward Batho Hlekani, prop Herman Lubbe, loose forward Wandile Mlaba and scrumhalf Haashim Pead.
Six players who are still U19 have been included in the squad, which bodes well for 2026.
They are Kubheka, fellow prop Oliver Reid, Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Norton (lock), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) and Cheswill Jooste (outside back).
Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote’s selection had been a difficult task, and he and the coaching staff were pleased with the final squad.
“The boys have all been superb in their attitude and application and most of the group have been together since November last year, when the SA U19 Academy Programme kicked off in Stellenbosch,” he said.
“I want to thank every player who has been part of the various training groups for their amazing effort.
“The schools and provincial unions also deserve a huge amount of credit for how they have prepared our players.
“We selected a good group of players who are determined to do the country proud with their performances on the field and their conduct off-field.
“It was an enormously difficult task to cut the squad to 30 players and we all feel for those guys who did not make the final selection.”
Junior Springbok squad:
Props: Jean Erasmus (Bulls), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (WP), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Oliver Reid (WP).
Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Jaundré Schoeman (Bulls).
Locks: Jaco Grobbelaar (Bulls), Riley Norton (WP), JJ Theron (Bulls), Morné Venter (Lions).
Loose forwards: Thando Biyela (Lions), Bathobele Hlekani (Sharks), Wandile Mlaba (WP), Xola Nyali (WP), Matt Romao (Sharks), Stephanus Linde (Cheetahs).
Scrumhalves: Ceano Everson (Sharks), Haashim Pead (Lions), Erich Visser (Cheetahs).
Flyhalves: Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Ian van der Merwe (Bulls).
Centres: Albie Bester (Sharks), Gino Cupido (WP), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls), Dominic Malgas (WP).
Outside backs: Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Gilermo Mentoe (Lions), Siya Ndlozi (WP), Jaco Williams (Sharks).
SA's Pool A fixtures:
Sunday, June 29: vs Australia U20 — Stadio San Michele (Calvisano).
Friday, July 4: vs England U20 — Stadio Mario Battaglini (Rovigo).
Wednesday, July 9: vs Scotland U20 — June Stadio San Michele (Calvisano).
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Cricket