Kariega's green machine on a roll in Grand Challenge Top 12
Gardens out to defend unbeaten record this season as they take on Star of Hope
Rampant Multisure Gardens are living up to their hard-earned reputation of being Kariega's all-conquering green machine in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition.
They have yet to taste defeat after eight matches and are gunning for a memorable double of Grand Challenge and Ebrahim Patel Community Cup titles...
