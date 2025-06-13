Bulls must get that winning feeling, says White
Coach unfazed by previous URC final losses as team prepare to face Leinster
After suffering the pain of failure in two previous United Rugby Championship cup finals, it would be tremendously satisfying for the Bulls to taste what it feels like to get over the line when they face Leinster on Saturday, coach Jake White said.
The Bulls are hoping it will be third time lucky at Croke Park in Dublin after defeats against the Stormers (2022) and Glasgow Warriors (2024) in their previous URC cup final appearances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.