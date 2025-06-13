EP have no option but to win Cup — Gidane
There is no other option for the Elephants but to go all the way and be crowned Currie Cup First Division champions in 2025, EP deputy president Mbulelo Gidane says.
EP kick off their quest for silverware with a tough home game against the SWD Eagles at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm)...
