Nail-biting win for EP Elephants
It’s never over until the fat lady sings was a valuable lesson EP learnt when they edged the SWD Eagles 36-31 on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
After racing into an early 19-5 lead after 19 minutes, it looked as though the Elephants were cruising towards a comfortable Currie Cup First Division win at the NMU Madibaz Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.