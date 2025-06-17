Rugby

Rampant Gardens rack up another Top 12 win

Kariega side stretch unbeaten run to nine matches with victory over Star of Hope

17 June 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Multisure Gardens continued to set a blistering pace at the top of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby log when they beat Star of Hope 37-19 on Saturday.

The victory stretched Gardens' unbeaten run to nine matches and kept their hopes of clinching a memorable double of Grand Challenge and Ebrahim Patel Community Cup titles alive...

