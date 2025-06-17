Rampant Gardens rack up another Top 12 win
Kariega side stretch unbeaten run to nine matches with victory over Star of Hope
Multisure Gardens continued to set a blistering pace at the top of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby log when they beat Star of Hope 37-19 on Saturday.
The victory stretched Gardens' unbeaten run to nine matches and kept their hopes of clinching a memorable double of Grand Challenge and Ebrahim Patel Community Cup titles alive...
