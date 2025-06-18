Boks relying on support of excited Nelson Mandela Bay fans
Full stadium expected for Test against Italy, says SA team manager
If the chips are down when the Springboks face Italy on July 12, the men in green and gold know they can count on a passionate Gqeberha crowd to help carry them through, SA team manager Charles Wessels says.
Wessels praised Bay fans during a flying visit to inspect training and gym facilities which the Boks may opt to use during their weeklong stay in Gqeberha...
