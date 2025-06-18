Rugby

WATCH LIVE | World champ Proteas return from WTC victory at Lord's

By TimesLIVE - 18 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The Proteas returned home on Wednesday after lifting their first major trophy over the weekend. They beat old foes Australia by five wickets at Lord's in London on Saturday to win the World Test Championship final.

Supporters arrived early at the arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to await the arrival of the team.

Temba Bavuma of South Africa and his team and support staff celebrate with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on June 14 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma of South Africa celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Aiden Markram of South Africa, who starred with the bat, celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa celebrates during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on June 14 2025 in London.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
Shukri Conrad, head coach of South Africa, celebrates with the trophy during day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14 2025 in London, England.
Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
