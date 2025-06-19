“They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures.
Boks ready to rumble against BaaBaas, says Rassie
Playing the Barbarians a good test for team as they reunite
Rugby writer
Image: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Intense work on the training pitch in Johannesburg this week had helped to ensure the Springboks would be ready to rumble when they face the Barbarians in Cape Town next Saturday, SA coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Boks face the BaaBaas on June 28 before lining up against Italy in back-to-back Tests in Tshwane (July 5) and Gqeberha (July 12) before facing Georgia in Mbombela (Nelspruit) on July 19.
The only players who have yet to report for Bok duty are prop Thomas du Toit and the latest addition to the squad, Boan Venter, who will join their teammates at different stages next week.
“We are well on track with our preparations for the Barbarians game,” Erasmus said.
“Some of the players are making a strong return from injury, and we’ve now had time for the players to settle back into our set-up from their franchises and clubs.
“A number of players had fitness tests and have been involved in team meetings and have been exposed to the way we want to do things on the field after the two alignment camps earlier in the year.
“So we are confident we’ll all be back on the same page for our opening match.
“We wanted to play against the Barbarians, and we know it will be a good test for us.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
“They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in that match will be on our structures.
“They have included some very experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.
“Italy will pose a different challenge. They did well in their first two Six Nations matches, but they are a team that we can analyse, though we will not underestimate them.
“I’ve seen them beat us before, so it will be an important two matches against them.
“Georgia are also a challenging team on a good day, so the key for us will be to drive our own standards.”
Erasmus said he was confident Venter would be a good fit for the Boks.
“Boan comes through the Cheetahs ranks and the junior structures in South Africa, and he has also been very consistent for Edinburgh,” he said.
“He knows what to expect from a scrummaging, mauling, and line-out perspective, so we are pretty sure he’ll make it.
“We are aware he could have qualified for Scotland, but for us it’s not a case of denying opportunities to players abroad.
“We select the best players we can, and with Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntutuko Mchunu nursing injuries, he was the next best player on our radar.”
Skipper Siya Kolisi said he was excited to be reunited with his Bok teammates.
“We are looking forward to the season ahead and being back in camp,” he said.
“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy like Lood de Jager [who is back from a long injury layoff], was also great.
“On the field, we are training well, and our sessions are close to match intensity, so we are pleased with how things are going.”
Kolisi also congratulated the Proteas for winning the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.
“Their victory was huge, and it’s great to see how whenever South Africa plays, the whole nation gets behind them,” he said.
“The way they won was also fantastic, especially since there was a point where many doubted they would pull it through, so it was an admirable team effort, and we are very proud of Temba Bavuma, coach Shukri Conrad, and the entire team.”
The Springboks returned home on Thursday to spend time with their families and will reassemble in Cape Town on Sunday for their historic encounter against the Barbarians.
