“Italy will pose a different challenge. They did well in their first two Six Nations matches, but they are a team we can analyse, though we will certainly not underestimate them. I’ve seen them beat us before, so it will be an important two matches.
“Georgia are also a challenging team on a good day, so the key for us will be to drive our own standards.”
Bok captain Siya Kolisi said the players “are excited about the season ahead”.
“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy like Lood [de Jager, who is back from a long injury layoff], was also great.
“On the field, we are training well, and our sessions are close to match intensity.”
SA Rugby media
BaaBaas, with ‘great players in world rugby’, a good test for Boks: Rassie
‘Italy will pose a different challenge,’ says coach as season’s kickoff approaches
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The Barbarians have some hugely experienced, quality campaigners and will provide a fitting opening test for the Springboks' 2025 season, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
The Boks face the BaaBaas on June 28 before lining up against Italy in back-to-back Tests in Pretoria (July 5) and Gqeberha (July 12), after which they wrap up the Incoming Series against Georgia in Mbombela (July 19).
The Boks are close to being a full contingent of players after the arrival of the Bulls players, Leinster lock RG Snyman and Leicester Tigers flyhalf Handré Pollard, following their involvement in the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finals last weekend.
Erasmus was pleased with the progress made at training this week. The clash against the Barbarians is the first on home soil for the Boks against the famous British-based invitational combination.
“We wanted to play against them and we know it will be a good test for us. They are a team that enjoys playing what they see, but the focus for us in the match will be on our structures,” Erasmus said.
“They have included some very experienced campaigners and great players in world rugby in their squad, so it will be a good assignment for us to get back into the swing of things at this level.
“Italy will pose a different challenge. They did well in their first two Six Nations matches, but they are a team we can analyse, though we will certainly not underestimate them. I’ve seen them beat us before, so it will be an important two matches.
“Georgia are also a challenging team on a good day, so the key for us will be to drive our own standards.”
Bok captain Siya Kolisi said the players “are excited about the season ahead”.
“For most of us, it’s hard to say goodbye at the end of each season, so being back together and to see a guy like Lood [de Jager, who is back from a long injury layoff], was also great.
“On the field, we are training well, and our sessions are close to match intensity.”
SA Rugby media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby