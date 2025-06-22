Rugby

Quins beat Park on tragic day for EP rugby

Kariega derby match abandoned after pitch invasion at The Hok, while fan shot outside stadium

Premium
22 June 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

On a day marred by tragedy and chaos at the abandoned Kariega derby between log-leaders Multisure Gardens and Progress in Kariega, other key matches took place in Gqeberha and Makhanda.

The derby clash between Gardens and Progress was abandoned after part of the capacity crowd at the Derrick Ferrerira Stadium (Die Hok) stormed onto the field with five minutes remaining...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS

Most Read