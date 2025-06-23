Another talking point is Kolisi’s evolving role on the field. For the Sharks this past season, the flanker was frequently deployed at No 8 under coach John Plumtree, with great effect. Kolisi finished the season as the Sharks’ joint-top try scorer with nine, with promising centre Ethan Hooker.
That has sparked debate about whether the Springbok skipper could continue at No 8 for the national side.
“I don’t know where I’ll play for the Springboks this season,” Kolisi said. “That’s up to the coach.”
Erasmus jumped in with a laugh: “No! Not at 8.”
While praising Kolisi’s versatility, the coach was quick to clarify the plan.
“He’s a nice option at 8, like Kwagga [Smith], but we’re sorted there. We’ve got Evan [Roos], Jasper [Wiese] and Marco [van Staden] for that role. Siya will be used more at 6 for us.”
SportsBoom
Kolisi hails Springbok regeneration as Makhaza call-up signals new era
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Rassie Erasmus has been methodically injecting a new generation of talent into the Springboks, bringing renewed energy to a hugely successful team that has concerns about its ageing core.
The Springboks open their season against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5.10pm).
Among the most notable inclusions in the squad is Ntokozo Makhaza, the highest points-scorer in the Varsity Cup from the University of Cape Town, who was selected despite never having played a professional game. His call-up has turned heads, none more approvingly than captain Siya Kolisi.
“I’m happy for the new players in the squad,” Kolisi said. “Coach Rassie rewarded guys who performed well this season.
“A perfect example is Ntokozo and look at the way he played in the Varsity Cup.”
Kolisi emphasised Makhaza’s selection is not a token gesture but genuine reward for performance.
“He’s been in the system. He worked hard in camp, and it’s not just him but there are a number of new players who have incredible talent.
“It’s something to be proud of. It shows that no matter where you’re playing, whether it’s Varsity Cup or club level, our coach is watching.”
Hugely respected leadership figure Kolisi said he is guiding the younger players, even those not in the squad. “It’s cool to see this transition. I’ll be there to encourage them all the way.”
Another talking point is Kolisi’s evolving role on the field. For the Sharks this past season, the flanker was frequently deployed at No 8 under coach John Plumtree, with great effect. Kolisi finished the season as the Sharks’ joint-top try scorer with nine, with promising centre Ethan Hooker.
That has sparked debate about whether the Springbok skipper could continue at No 8 for the national side.
“I don’t know where I’ll play for the Springboks this season,” Kolisi said. “That’s up to the coach.”
Erasmus jumped in with a laugh: “No! Not at 8.”
While praising Kolisi’s versatility, the coach was quick to clarify the plan.
“He’s a nice option at 8, like Kwagga [Smith], but we’re sorted there. We’ve got Evan [Roos], Jasper [Wiese] and Marco [van Staden] for that role. Siya will be used more at 6 for us.”
SportsBoom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Soccer