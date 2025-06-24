Rugby

Bold action needed to stamp out violence at matches, says Brown

Veteran administrator calls for steps to be taken to prevent repeat of Saturday's mayhem in Kariega

Premium
24 June 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Bold and decisive action is needed from rugby bosses to stamp out unruly behaviour at EPRU Grand Challenge club matches, former Harlequins president and veteran administrator Neville Brown said.

He made the comments in the aftermath of the shooting tragedy and crowd invasion that marred the ill-fated Kariega derby between Gardens and Progress at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) on Saturday...

