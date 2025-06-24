Sacha will spice up Boks for BaaBaas battle

Budding superstar Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be pulling the strings at flyhalf for a new-look Springbok side when they face a star-studded Barbarians combination in Cape Town on Saturday.
Adventurous Feinberg-Mngomezulu has all the attacking attributes needed to spice up SA’s attack for a showdown against an invitational side expected to dazzle with an exciting running game (kickoff 5.10pm).
With competition for a starting berth in the Bok No 10 jersey hotting up, Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be keen to lay down a marker ahead of back-to-back Tests against Italy in Tshwane (July 5) and Gqeberha (July 12).
With Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok waiting in the wings, the dashing Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a golden opportunity to show off his talent in front of a global audience.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has named four uncapped players in his team for SA’s opening match of the international season.
Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop) and Vincent Tshituka (flanker) have both been named in a relatively experienced starting line-up.
Marnus van der Merwe (hooker) and Neethling Fouche (prop) will also feature alongside a few Rugby World Cup-winners and seasoned campaigners on the replacements bench.
Another notable inclusion is Lood de Jager, who will partner with Jean Kleyn in the Bok scrum.
The experienced lock is back for his first Test since the Springboks’ 2023 Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in New Zealand, which was his only Test in the last two seasons after a string of injuries.
“We’ve said over the last few weeks that this match will provide the ideal opportunity to get the Japanese-based players and a few other players back into full match-mode for the Castle Lager Incoming Series,” Erasmus said.
“We also have the opportunity to see first-hand how a few of the newer players in the squad perform at this level, so we are excited to see what this group can do.
“With a handful of players having participated in the Vodacom URC grand final and Pollard in the Gallagher Premiership Final, they lost out on over a week of training with us.
“So it was our plan from the outset to select players we have been working with for the last few weeks and who are already functioning well within our structures.
“That said, we are planning to rotate our squad throughout the season to manage the players, and we are pleased with the depth we have within this group.”
Erasmus said he was looking forward to watching the four uncapped players in action.
“They have all slotted into our systems well and have a good understanding of what we want to do in this match,” he said.
“It also presents us with a fantastic opportunity to see how they measure up against a handful of experienced players in the Barbarians team.
“This may not be an official Test match, but we are approaching it as such, and a good result will hopefully set us on course for an exciting season.
“Asenathi, Vincent, Neethling and Marnus have all been impressive at training and for their respective franchises this season, and we hope to see them replicate those quality performances in this match.”
Saturday’s teams:
SA: 15 Aphelele Fassi; 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse; 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg; 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jean Kleyn, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.
Barbarians squad: Forwards: Cian Healy (Leinster) Will Collier (Castres) Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92) Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais) Camille Chat (Lyon) John “Ricky” Riccitelli (Blues) David Ribbans (Toulon) Ruben van Heerden (DHL Stormers) Josh Beehre (Blues) Hoskins Sotutu (Blues) Peter O’Mahony (Munster) Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath) Shannon Frizell (Toshiba) Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights). Backs: Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle) Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres) Melvyn Jaminet (Toulon) Josh Jacomb (Chiefs) Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes) Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon) Mark Tele’a (Blues) Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders) Joe Marchant (Stade Francais).
The Herald
Sacha will spice up Boks for BaaBaas battle
Rassie Erasmus names team for SA’s opening match of international season
Rugby writer
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
