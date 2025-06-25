Rugby

JUST IN | ‘Die Hok’ banned from hosting Kariega derby clashes

25 June 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer
Part of the crowd that invaded the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega during an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match between Gardens and Progress on Saturday
CHAOTIC ENDING: Part of the crowd that invaded the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega during an EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby match between Gardens and Progress on Saturday
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The Derrick Ferreira Stadium has been banned from hosting EPRU Grand Challenge derby fixtures between Gardens and Progress until significant security upgrades are completed at the facility, EP Rugby bosses announced on Wednesday.

A match between the clubs at the Kariega venue — popularly known as “Die Hok” — was called off on Saturday late in the second half over serious crowd control concerns after spectators invaded the field.

A fact-finding and debrief meeting was conducted on Monday between the presidents of both clubs, EP Rugby president George Malgas, deputy president Mbulelo Gidane, general manager Mzi Mpofu, as well as additional executive members.

“Match officials, in consultation with the presidents of both clubs (Johnny George of Gardens) and his Progress counterpart (Kosie Basson), made the necessary decision to halt play in the 74th minute after it became clear that the safety of spectators, players and match officials could no longer be guaranteed, EP said in a statement.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure in response to the field invasions.

“It was decided that this derby between Gardens and Progress could no longer be played at Derrick Ferreira Stadium until such time that significant security upgrades are completed at the facility.”

This is a developing story.

The Herald

