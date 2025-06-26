Kruisfontein have firepower to retain title, says coach
Champions Kruisfontein United are confident they can bounce back and successfully defend their Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby title despite a slow start, coach Frank Domingo says.
After enjoying an air of invincibility in previous seasons, the Purple Lions have been beaten by Harlequins, Gardens and Park in the opening rounds of the Top 12...
