Appeals committee will rule on Progress vs Quins
The outcome of the postponed EPRU Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby match between Progress and Harlequins will be decided by EP Rugby’s appeals committee this week.
The original game should have been played at the Central Field in Kariega on May 24, but was called off at the last minute because of construction work being carried out at the venue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.