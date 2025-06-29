“It was important for us to get the win away from home and also at altitude, which makes it even more special.
Other First Division results: Border Bulldogs 15 Falcons 33, SWD Eagles 31 Griffons 40,
Log (all teams have played three matches): Falcons 15, Griffons 11, EP Elephants 11, SWD Eagles 8, Leopards 6, Border Bulldogs 2.
The Herald
EP got it right in Potch, says Coetzee
Elephants still on track for home First Division semifinal after win over Leopards
Rugby writer
Image: EUGENE COETZE
It was mission accomplished for EP’s Elephants when they scored a 34-21 bonus point win over the Leopards in a Currie Cup First Division clash in Potchefstroom on Saturday, coach Allister Coetzee said.
The win propelled EP into third spot on the six-team log and left them handily placed to nail down a home First Division semifinal.
It was an impressive display at altitude by the Elephants, who outscored the Leopards by six tries to three at Olen Park after they enjoyed a vital 24-11 halftime lead.
After crashing to a heavy 66-32 defeat against the Griffons in Welkom last week, EP knew they had to win to keep their hopes of lifting the First Division trophy alive.
EP’s attacking prowess was once again on display in Potchefstroom and Deon Plaatjies (2), Rodney Damons (2), Jayden Bantom and Davian Swanepoel all crossed for five-pointers.
EP complete the league phase of the competition with home matches against the Border Bulldogs and Falcons at the Madibaz Stadium.
“EP’s goal was to earn five points away from home and we achieved that, so it is mission accomplished,” Coetzee said.
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
