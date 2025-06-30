EP rugby bosses lay down law on ref abuse
Zero-tolerance stance adopted after incident at match in Kariega, says GM Mzi Mpofu
Concerned EP rugby bosses have rolled out tough new measures to stamp out the scourge of referee abuse and wanton acts of violence and hooliganism at Grand Challenge club matches.
EP Rugby general manager Mzi Mpofu said a zero-tolerance stance had been adopted, and infringements would result in harsh punishments and the immediate precautionary suspension of both clubs. ..
