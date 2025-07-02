Rugby

Boks ready to explode at scrum time, says Wessels

Versatile forward benefits from time at coach Daan Human’s Free State farm

02 July 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

SA’s amped forward pack were planning an explosion of power when they scrummed down against Italy in the opening Test of the season at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Jan-Hendrik Wessels said. 

The versatile forward, who has been named among the Bok replacements, is expecting a fiery duel in the first of back-to-back Tests against the Azzurri in Tshwane and Gqeberha over the next two weekends...

