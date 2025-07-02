Gardens planning major security revamp at ‘Die Hok’
Kruisfontein president expresses reservations about playing Saturday’s key match at stadium
Concerned Gardens rugby bosses have announced urgent plans to radically beef up crowd security at “Die Hok” ahead of Saturday’s Grand Challenge showdown against champions Kruisfontein United...
