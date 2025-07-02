Good day for EP at U13 Craven Week

The Eastern Cape teams produced mixed results on the second day of the U13 Craven Week rugby tournament, with Eastern Province’s main team providing the highlight for the host province, comfortably beating the Valke 40-17 at Selborne College on Tuesday.
The other leading team of the region, Border Central, put up a courageous performance in front of their home crowd but were narrowly defeated 27-20 by Griquas.
Eighthman Aqhama Macembe and centre Bulelani Norman were the standouts in the EP victory over the Valke with their braces of tries.
EP started the game well with tries from tight-head prop Musa Mdongwana from Kabega Primary and Sunridge Primary fullback Janko Havenga to be 12-0 ahead after just 10 minutes.
But EP struggled with discipline, with some of their players spending time in the sin bin.
Noah Tshineva dotted down a converted try for the Valke, but Woodridge College eighthman Macembe stretched EP’s advantage with two consecutive seven-pointers to give EP a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Rossouw Nieuwoudt reduced the score with a penalty before Siyabonga Mtshwene powered over for a converted try to make it 26-17 to the Valke.
Grey Junior pupil Norman erased any hopes of a Valke comeback as he dotted down twice for EP at the end.
In the Border Central game, captain Esona Nqayana shone for his side in scoring twice, but it was not enough to win the game.
For their first try, Border’s forwards showed innovation with a tap-and-go at the edge of the field to set up a mid-maul inside the Griquas five-metre line, from where Queen's eighthman Nqayana scored.
Border then pulled off some razzle-dazzle inside their own half, which Lilyfontein’s Tyler Lendingham finished off for a converted try.
Griquas showed as well that their forwards were capable of matching Border’s as they opened their account through Joshua Basson.
Nqayana powered his way over for his brace and extended Border’s lead to 17-5.
The hosts had a lapse in concentration close to halftime and allowed Angus Hattingh and Braydon Matshoba to cross the line to give the Kimberley boys a 19-17 advantage at the break.
Matshoba slotted a 40m penalty at the start of the second stanza for the Griquas, but Border’s Motheo Mabe also added three points from the tee.
Centre Jacobus Prinsloo then put the game to bed for Griquas to hand Border their second loss of the event.
EP B got their second win of the competition, beating Namibia 17-12. The tries came from Kabega Primary centre Clivian Buys (2) and Clarendon Primary prop Nathan van der Merwe.
Border B could not repeat their heroics from opening day as they were beaten 20-0 by the Golden Lions B.
Border Country Districts were beaten 81-0 by the Limpopo Blue Bulls in the opening match of the day. In that match, Phetelo Mokwena scored five tries and his centre partner, Esihle Tshicila, added four.
Title contenders the Sharks beat SWD 6-0 in the main game of the day.
Other results on day 2: Free State B 7 Valke B 14, SWD B 17 Griffons B 5, Zimbabwe 0 Griquas B 17, Leopards B 5 Pumas B 17, Blue Bulls 5 Leopards 7, Golden Lions C 5 Western Province B 59, Boland 17 Griffons 15, Blue Bulls B 35 Limpopo Blue Bulls 0, Golden Lions 5 Pumas 27, Western Province 27 Free State 12, Boland B 34 Sharks B 7
Daily Dispatch
Good day for EP at U13 Craven Week
Border Central suffer narrow defeat against Griquas
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The Eastern Cape teams produced mixed results on the second day of the U13 Craven Week rugby tournament, with Eastern Province’s main team providing the highlight for the host province, comfortably beating the Valke 40-17 at Selborne College on Tuesday.
The other leading team of the region, Border Central, put up a courageous performance in front of their home crowd but were narrowly defeated 27-20 by Griquas.
Eighthman Aqhama Macembe and centre Bulelani Norman were the standouts in the EP victory over the Valke with their braces of tries.
EP started the game well with tries from tight-head prop Musa Mdongwana from Kabega Primary and Sunridge Primary fullback Janko Havenga to be 12-0 ahead after just 10 minutes.
But EP struggled with discipline, with some of their players spending time in the sin bin.
Noah Tshineva dotted down a converted try for the Valke, but Woodridge College eighthman Macembe stretched EP’s advantage with two consecutive seven-pointers to give EP a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Rossouw Nieuwoudt reduced the score with a penalty before Siyabonga Mtshwene powered over for a converted try to make it 26-17 to the Valke.
Grey Junior pupil Norman erased any hopes of a Valke comeback as he dotted down twice for EP at the end.
In the Border Central game, captain Esona Nqayana shone for his side in scoring twice, but it was not enough to win the game.
For their first try, Border’s forwards showed innovation with a tap-and-go at the edge of the field to set up a mid-maul inside the Griquas five-metre line, from where Queen's eighthman Nqayana scored.
Border then pulled off some razzle-dazzle inside their own half, which Lilyfontein’s Tyler Lendingham finished off for a converted try.
Griquas showed as well that their forwards were capable of matching Border’s as they opened their account through Joshua Basson.
Nqayana powered his way over for his brace and extended Border’s lead to 17-5.
The hosts had a lapse in concentration close to halftime and allowed Angus Hattingh and Braydon Matshoba to cross the line to give the Kimberley boys a 19-17 advantage at the break.
Matshoba slotted a 40m penalty at the start of the second stanza for the Griquas, but Border’s Motheo Mabe also added three points from the tee.
Centre Jacobus Prinsloo then put the game to bed for Griquas to hand Border their second loss of the event.
EP B got their second win of the competition, beating Namibia 17-12. The tries came from Kabega Primary centre Clivian Buys (2) and Clarendon Primary prop Nathan van der Merwe.
Border B could not repeat their heroics from opening day as they were beaten 20-0 by the Golden Lions B.
Border Country Districts were beaten 81-0 by the Limpopo Blue Bulls in the opening match of the day. In that match, Phetelo Mokwena scored five tries and his centre partner, Esihle Tshicila, added four.
Title contenders the Sharks beat SWD 6-0 in the main game of the day.
Other results on day 2: Free State B 7 Valke B 14, SWD B 17 Griffons B 5, Zimbabwe 0 Griquas B 17, Leopards B 5 Pumas B 17, Blue Bulls 5 Leopards 7, Golden Lions C 5 Western Province B 59, Boland 17 Griffons 15, Blue Bulls B 35 Limpopo Blue Bulls 0, Golden Lions 5 Pumas 27, Western Province 27 Free State 12, Boland B 34 Sharks B 7
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby