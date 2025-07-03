Rugby

Elephants primed for Border derby dogfight — Coetzee

EP coach expects visitors to come out with all guns blazing

03 July 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP’s resurgent Elephants can take another step towards securing a home Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal when they collide with a desperate Border Bulldogs outfit at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday.

The showdown pits Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani against his former team and he will be gunning to restore lost pride for his winless side in a regional derby dogfight battle (kickoff 3pm)...

