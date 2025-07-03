Quins and Progress to face off in boardroom battle
With race for playoff berths set to be tightly contested, clubs will present strong arguments to gain favourable ruling and precious log points
Emotions will run high during an EP rugby appeals committee hearing on Thursday when Progress and Harlequins officials argue their case in the matter of a postponed EPRU Grand Challenge first-round match.
With the race for playoff berths expected to be tightly contested, the clubs will present strong arguments to the committee to gain a favourable ruling and precious log points...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.