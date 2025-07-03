SABC to broadcast second Test between Springboks and Italy

SABC will televise the second Incoming Series Test match between the Springboks and Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next weekend.

This comes after Saru, SuperSport and the SABC confirmed a broadcast agreement to ensure the match, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Springboks' historic 1995 Rugby World Cup victory, is available on the national broadcaster.

“The 1995 triumph was a moment that captured the attention of the world — revealing unmatched power of sport to bring people together, to heal deep wounds and to inspire a country that was still finding its feet as a young democracy,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. “As Saru, we are working closely with our broadcasters to ensure that all South Africans can be part of this historic occasion.”

SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said it was important for South Africans to watch key sporting events.